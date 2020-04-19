AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMC. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of AMC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

