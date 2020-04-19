American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 66,355,800 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.