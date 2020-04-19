American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.33

Media headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

