American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

