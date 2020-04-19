AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Tops $770,076.01

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. AmonD has a market capitalization of $770,076.01 and $3,157.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

