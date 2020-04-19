Amoveo Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.10 or 0.00402960 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.04475302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

