Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 1,914,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,490. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.