Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $181.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.86 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $139.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year sales of $746.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $773.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $798.37 million, with estimates ranging from $790.44 million to $805.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

