Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $1,623,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 324,856 shares worth $22,606,705. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.