Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. Chemours reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

