Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 949,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

