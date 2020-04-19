Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $138.32. 4,722,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

