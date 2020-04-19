Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.97 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post $52.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $41.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $223.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $225.83 million, with estimates ranging from $210.66 million to $236.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $15,697,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,729.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

