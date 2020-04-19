Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 19th (ADS, AMC, CLVS, CPB, CUBE, CVA, DAN, DIS, EFN, ETM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, April 19th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

