Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Energizer posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 315.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.