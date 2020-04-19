Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 410,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

