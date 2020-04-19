Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of KIN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

