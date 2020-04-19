Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.25. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $706.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.