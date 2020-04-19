Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ANGI, ATRC, BK, BNGO, CCC, CYTK, DAN, FNF, INSP, MAS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 19th:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an in-line rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO). They issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $120.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR). They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

