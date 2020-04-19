Analyzing FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 68.10% 2.23% 1.64% Office Properties Income Trust 4.47% 1.77% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 17.72 $16.18 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.83 $30.33 million $6.01 4.28

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FRP and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than FRP.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats FRP on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

