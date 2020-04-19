Anchor Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $43,079.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00010965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

