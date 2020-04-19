Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

News articles about Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAUKF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAUKF opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.