Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bithumb, Upbit and ABCC. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.49 or 0.04510235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Bgogo, KuCoin, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, Coinall, CoinExchange, BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

