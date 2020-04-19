ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0062

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $47,315.86 and approximately $15.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

