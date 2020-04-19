ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $263.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.