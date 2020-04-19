Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 843.75 ($11.10).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 782.60 ($10.29). 2,875,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

