AppCoins Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $48,399.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

