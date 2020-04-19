Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

