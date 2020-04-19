Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 172.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

