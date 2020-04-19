Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.10 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00013352 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.02756159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,233,661 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.