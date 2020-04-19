Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 484,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,440. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $257.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

