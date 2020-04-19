Arden Trust Co Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.