Ardor Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005753 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

