Argan, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of -45.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX opened at $37.61 on Friday. Argan has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.