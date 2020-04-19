Argentum (ARG) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

