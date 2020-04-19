Arion Market Capitalization Tops $29,759.57 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Arion has a market cap of $29,759.57 and $143.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02757339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00225200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,221,491 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

