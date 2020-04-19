Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Insider Goknet Mining Company Limited Sells 400,000 Shares

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) insider Goknet Mining Company Limited sold 400,000 shares of Asante Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,887,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$399,915.

Asante Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily engages in the acquisition and assessment of mineral properties in the Republic of Ghana. The company holds 100% interest in the Kubi Mining Lease, which adjoins to the south of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine. It also holds an option to earn up to 100% interests in the Keyhole concessions located southwest of the Asanko Gold Mine; the Betenase project, which adjoins to the east of Kubi and south of the Obuasi Mine; and the Fahiakoba concession located west of Kubi and adjoining to the north of Perseus.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.