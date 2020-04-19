Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. 3,249,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,760. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 286,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

