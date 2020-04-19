Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AINC shares. B. Riley cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

