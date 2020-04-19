Asian Fintech 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,316.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $37,316.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.02749182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00225586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

