Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

