Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 113,558 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 652.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.