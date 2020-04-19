Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.93 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 878.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

