Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 157,470 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 223.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Citigroup boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of FE opened at $46.21 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

