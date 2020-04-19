Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 229,451 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,099.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

