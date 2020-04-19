Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 405.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,498 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

TRI opened at $72.48 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.