Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 201,249 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,883,000 after buying an additional 223,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $154.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

