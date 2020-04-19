Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $17.84 Million Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,907 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.65% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.39.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

