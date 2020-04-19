Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $18.41 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,687,068 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 3.71% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

