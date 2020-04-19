ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. ATLANT has a total market cap of $813,048.53 and $176.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

